The Edge’s Top Albums of 2017: Numbers 50-31

The results are in. After whittling 76 album suggestions down to 38 and combining them with the 12 five star albums from our online reviews, we made our top 50. Then, 25 of our wonderful writers ranked them from 50-1 and now we find ourselves with The Edge’s Top Albums of 2017. From now until the new year, we’ll be counting down to the number one spot, starting with this swift run through of 50-31. Make sure to follow our Spotify playlist, which will be updated daily as more of the list is revealed!

50. The Big Moon – Love in the 4th Dimension

“Featuring a mixture of songs they’ve been playing for years and some big newer ones, Love In The 4th Dimension is a gorgeous example of their talent.”

49. Phoenix – Ti Amo

“In response to the Bataclan attack of 2015, this French band made a Euro-infused pop album that is the most consistent, wildly colourful of the entire genre all year. Ti Amo is bold, but mainly in how it absolutely refuses to get serious and moody in order to make its pro-Euro point.”

48. Mount Kimbie – Love What Survives

“Staggeringly creative and immersive “electronic” music, that sees the London-duo plucking from all genres they can get their hands on.”

47. George Maple – Lover

“Almost far too many years in the making, George Maple breaks out of the shadow of her many features (with Flume, Flight Facilities, DJ Snake, et. al.) with a stunning debut.”

46. The Horrors – V

“An expansion for the British band that blends synth-pop and indie rock, into a consistently groovy itch that lasts the full hour.”

45. Sampha – Process

“The debut from the south London singer-producer is restless, action-packed and full of innovation.”

44. Mr Jukes – God First

“Sure, it’s no Bombay album, but God First shows Jack Steadman’s grasp of vintage soul is far more than an on-trend whim.”

43. Will Joseph Cook – Sweet Dreamer

“Pure, perky, and pristine, Cook’s debut is one of the year’s indie-pop gems.”

42. Touch Sensitive – Visions

“Sharing an elusive nature with the Frenchmen, Touch Sensitive’s suave debut proves he is the closest thing we have to Daft Punk in 2017.”

41. The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

“This guy sounds like your memories of Bruce Springsteen, is how one (much smarter) writer put it. Utilising meandering, near-psychedelic structures, as well as his warpy guitars and synths, A Deeper Understanding is an equal to 2014’s genius Lost In The Dream, and may actually be the superior record.”

40. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism

“If you love Sampha, listen to this, I implore you. It is, in my mind, everything that PROCESS should have been on a music genre level.”

39. Blaenavon – That’s Your Lot

“I’m calling it now: this was the best debut album by any British artist in the Pop/Rock scene. Sprawling, but magic.”

38. Big Thief – Capacity

“When their debut album Masterpiece came out last year, it almost passed me by completely, but I was amazed at how repeatable it was. Capacity shows them outdoing themselves.”

37. The Mountain Goats – Goths

“Recorded without guitars nor any comped vocals or pitch correction, The Mountain Goats’ 16th album packs lyrical stories and references galore, with choruses catchier than any pop song and enjoyable melodies, instrumentals and a variety of tones.”

36. Declan McKenna – What Do You Think About The Car?

“A proper rising star with a stunning debut album.”

35. SZA – Ctrl

“SZA’s debut album is phenomenal, and the Grammy Awards have noticed – she’s been nominated for five awards including Best Urban Contemporary Album for Ctrl. It’s a personal, eternally relatable, album, perfect for university life.”

34. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

“Perfectly contrasts their overtly macho image with the classy suave melodies, whilst maintaining the rough edge that epitomizes Josh Homme and co.”

33. Tyler, The Creator – Flower Boy

“Fantastic album that shows how Tyler still has it, even if the beat has mellowed a bit as the title suggests; in fact, it almost feels like he has more room to breathe than ever before, with Flower Boy featuring some of his best bars.”

32. The National – Sleep Well, Beast

“A dark, brooding masterpiece with flourishes of electronica and trademark orchestral beauty.”

31. The Front Bottoms – Going Grey

“It’s a really bloody lovely album – the first since their self-titled that feels like they know their sound and they’re comfortable in it.”

