This Week In Records (23/09/17): Maggie Rogers, The Killers & Tom Grennan

I want to start off This Week In Records by saying a massive thank you to Xavier Voigt-Hill who looked after it in my absence and wrote fab things about all the latest releases. Having been beaten by jet-lag last week, I’m finally back to bring you all the biggest things out of the music world this time around. Glittering returns from the likes of Maggie Rogers and Tom Grennan, another one from resurrected Miley Cyrus and the album I’ve been waiting for all year, it’s time to talk about the fresh tracks delivered to us this Friday morning.

The Killers – Wonderful Wonderful

Following successful singles ‘The Man’ and ‘Run For Cover’, eager fans of The Killers have been counting down the days until Wonderful Wonderful. As the band returns to their trademark sound, somewhat lost in later album Battle Born, it reminds us of when The Killers were in their element. Reintroducing the fast-paced guitar-driven tracks found in debut Hot Fuss yet adding something new and exciting, the album demands to be heard and is their best since 2006’s Sam’s Town. Brandon Flowers’ emotional vulnerability (see ‘Rut’) pays off in creating a truly brilliant record. Check out our review of previous single ‘Run For Cover‘ here.

Maggie Rogers – ‘Split Stones’

The singer-songwriter, who shot to fame after a video featuring herself and Pharrell Williams went viral, continues to prove herself with her latest single ‘Split Stones’ as no exception. More poppy than Now That The Light Is Fading EP, it packs less of a punch than tracks like ‘On + Off‘, yet still retains the experimentation of sound which serves as her trademark. Unfortunately, the track also marks a break for Rogers. Writing on Instagram this week the singer captioned her latest post, “Here’s to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else”. We’ll just have to wait out for news of her return.

Tom Grennan – ‘Royal Highness’

Off his forthcoming album Lighting Matches, ‘Royal Highness’ is as infectious as all of Grennan’s previous tracks. As usual, his voice is the focal part in which everything else is built around, the result being a hook-heavy anthem which you’ll be unable to stop playing. Along with a feature as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1, ‘Royal Highness’ serves us another helping of Lighting Matches, which is set to be one of the big albums of 2018.

Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

Sailing into their fifth full-length album, electro dance wizards Cut Copy have created a funk-filled album, which will satisfy die-hard fans whilst also gaining them some new ones. Tracks ‘Airborne’ and ‘Counting Down’ are standout tracks, with the former bringing a funky tempo to carry you through everyday life whilst the latter uses the band’s tried and tested formula of falsetto vocals and abandoned choruses. Hitting on a sound which rings true, Haiku From Zero is a triumph for Cut Copy.

Off Bloom – ‘Golden Dreams’

The fiery Danish three-piece, who declared in an interview with The Edge last month that “we decided to become the biggest act in the world, and that’s the journey we’re on now“, seem to be sticking to their resolution if latest single ‘Golden Dreams’ is anything to go by. A track about being carefree and getting drunk with your friends, it’s an electronic-pop banger which will satisfy all of your dance needs just by the chorus alone. The trio’s latest also comes with the announcement of EP, Lover Like That, due on October 22nd.

DJ Snake ft. Lauv – ‘A Different Way’

Originally debuted during DJ Snake’s live stream atop Paris’ Arc De Triomphe, the Ed Sheeran co-written track is perfect for your 2017 Freshers’ soundtrack. Premiering as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1, it’s definitely softer than what you might expect from DJ Snake, however, it doesn’t suffer because of this. A perfect blend of EDM and Top 40 vibes, you’re likely to hear it played on the radio a ton over the next few weeks, as well as being a favourite in with club DJ’s.

