This Week In Records (21/07/17): Louis Tomlinson, Declan McKenna & Enrique Iglesias

This week hasn’t been the greatest in terms of new music. A certified dry spell, our biggest single released is a song from another member of One Direction. Albums from Lana Del Rey, Declan McKenna and Tyler, The Creator are what redeem the drought of tracks, along with a new one from Everything Everything. Let’s get into some selected new bits, and hope for some better ones this time next week.

Declan McKenna – What Do You Think About The Car?

Debut album from the 18-year-old (yes, 18), sees a blend of traditional indie and synth sounds, with a feel perfect for your summer playlist. After winning the Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition in 2015, at the mere age of 16, McKenna has gone on to perform there a further two times, and has also seen festival slots this year at Coachella, Lollapalooza and upcoming Reading & Leeds. The singer songwriter is also not one to shy away from talking about politics – popular track ‘Brazil’ documents football corruption, whilst ‘Paracetamol’ looks at the struggles faced by trans teens. If you’re looking for some feel-good tracks which also hold some depth to them, this album is the one for you.

Louis Tomlinson ft. Bebe Rexha – ‘Back To You’

The onslaught of solo material released in the wake of One Direction’s “break” is almost too much to deal with. After Louis Tomlinson’s collaboration with Steve Aoki, he’s back with his first official solo track, ‘Back To You’, featuring Bebe Rexha. Tomlinson’s vocals are the worst thing about this song, compared to Rexha, he feels quiet and unsubstantial. It doesn’t help that the track itself is incredibly forgettable.

Foster The People – Sacred Hearts Club

Everyone will know at least one track from Torches, the album which catapulted Foster The People into literally everyone’s minds. Since then the band have released album, Supermodel and are now onto number three, Sacred Hearts Club. Taking a detour from the lightness of summer anthem ‘Pumped Up Kicks’, the use of heavier instrumentals on this one are unlike what has come before with tracks like ‘Sit Next To Me’ and ‘Pay The Man’ standing out for this reason. An in-depth review of the first three tracks released from the album can be read here.

Enrique Iglesias ft. Sean Paul & Matt Terry – ‘SUBEME LA RADIO REMIX’

After the success of ‘Despacito’, a revival of Spanish anthems, hugely successful during the noughties, seemed just around the corner. If you were hoping for a new one in Iglesias’ remix, be prepared to be disappointed. Featuring Sean Paul and Matt Terry from The X Factor (?), the track is incredibly obvious in its aims: a rehashing of the original, in an effort to make it relevant again and, unfortunately, it fails in its aims.

Everything Everything – ‘A Fever Dream’

Yes.

Selected Other Releases

Albums

Childhood – Universal High

Dan Croll – Emerging Adulthood

Dizzee Rascal – Raskit

Goldfinger – The Knife

In This Moment – Ritual

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life

Meek Mill – Wins & Losses

Paul Heaton – She Got The Garden

Sage The Gemini – Morse Code

Steve Aoki – Steve Aoki Presents Kolony

Tyler, The Creator – Flower Boy

Vera Blue – Perennial

Waxahatchee – Out in the Storm

Singles

ABRA – ‘SICK GIRL’

Alice Kristiansen – ‘Lost in Translation’

Arcane Roots – ‘Off the Floor’

Arlissa – ‘New Love’

Azusena – ‘Red Sky’

Babaganouj – ‘Would You Like Me’

Bruno Major – ‘Cold Blood’

Chip – ‘Snap Snap’

Dornik – ‘God Knows’

FACE – ‘Imagination’

Florist – ‘What I Wanted To Hold

Ghosted ft. Kamille – ‘Get Some’

Grizzly Bear – ‘Neighbors’

High Contrast ft. Boy Matthews – ‘The Beat Don’t Feel The Same’

Icarus ft. Talay Riley – ‘Trouble’

JP Cooper – ‘She’s On My Mind’

Justine Skye ft. Jeremih – ‘Back For More’

KREAM ft. Clara Mae – ‘Drowning’

LAYNE – ‘I Want More’

Leland – ‘Mattress’

Lykke Li – Unchained Melody’

Mark Barrott – ‘The Pathways Of Our Lives’

Matt Black – ‘Fake Rose’

Noah Kahan – ‘Fine’

Nothing But Thieves – ‘Sorry’

OKENYO – ‘WOMAN’S WORLD’

PRETTYMUCH – ‘Would You Mind’

Raiza Biza ft. Ile Flottante – ‘Lifestyle’

Sara Hartman – ‘Dance With A Ghost’

Search Part Animal – ‘Enemies’

Shania Twain – ‘Poor Me’

Skott – ‘Mermaid’

Sløtface – ‘Pitted’

Slum Sociable – ‘Don’t Come Back Another 100 Times’

Superfood – ‘Unstoppable’

Swimming Tapes – ‘What’s on Your Mind’

TAPZ – ‘Murder Murder’

The Big Moon – ‘Pull The Other One’

The Ninth Wave – ‘Reformation’

The War On Drugs – ‘Strangest Thing’

WSTRN ft. Alkaline – ‘Txtin”

X Ambassadors – ‘Ahead Of Myself’

