This Week In Records (14/07/17): Chase & Status, Oh Wonder & Lana Del Rey

Wakey wakey, rise and shine, it’s time for you to get acquainted with everything you should be listening to this Friday morning. In the week that Theresa May attempted to undergo a rebrand, Kesha showed her how it was done with the continuation of own resurgence in new track, ‘Woman’. We’ve seen new stuff from our favourite duos, Oh Wonder and Chase & Status, as well as from queens of pop, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. Also, the long anticipated star-studded album from Mura Masa has finally dropped and what would a This Week In Records be without mentioning Arcade Fire – they’ve released a new one too. Enough of the overview, let’s get into what’s happened in the world of music this week.

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

The Guernsey-born producer/DJ/songwriter has been releasing consistently fire tracks in the run up to his latest album, with the end result being a plethora of summer records from a multitude of superstar artists. ‘Love$ick’ was released back in September last year, yet continues to remain a reliable track which you can pick if you’re stuck on what to request at a house party. And more recent singles like ‘Nuggets’ and ‘Second 2 None’ – featuring Bonzai and Christine & The Queens – offer the same, one-off brilliant records, with a style constantly shifting in relation to collaborators’ ideas. If you’re a lover of dance music and want an album where you’re are guaranteed to like every track, don’t miss out on Mura Masa’s self-titled new one.

Lana Del Rey ft. A$AP Rocky – ‘Groupie Love’

Lana Del Rey ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti – ‘Summer Bummer’

Melancholic Queen, Lana Del Rey has given us two tracks to lend our ears to this week. Both featuring her friend and continued music partner A$AP Rocky, the singles arrive in anticipation of Lust For Life, Rey’s fifth studio album, due to be released on July 21st. ‘Groupie Love’ sees the return of the singer’s sonorous and often seductive vocals which work by ushering you into a trance-like state, propped up, rather than hindered, during Rocky’s verse.

Sister track ‘Summer Bummer’ gives off a hip-hop vibe supplemented by parts from Playboi Carti and again A$AP Rocky (He’s featuring a lot this week). Built out of a continuous loop, Rey’s velvety voice drives the track (“Hip-hop in the Summer/Don’t be a bummer, babe”) which culminates in an extended verse from the rappers, the end result being a track halfway between Rey’s signature sound and trap.

Always boasting a 40s/50s aesthetic, in these two new tracks Rey shows that she’s not confined to just this, being unafraid to flirt with different genres. Bringing back everything loved about previous albums, but with a new found place for hip-hop, the records seem to anticipate a venture which will hopefully reverberate throughout the remainder of Lust For Life.





Oh Wonder – Ultralife

Following the success of their experimental debut album (borne out of a challenge to create a new song every month for a year), Oh Wonder are back to serve a second helping of everything that you loved from it. Ultralife features their hit title track as well as some other splendid ones like ‘High On Humans’ and ‘Lifetimes’, the whole album seeming an affirmation of everything which went well with their debut. Although this somewhat hinders the album – it can become quite samey – it does fully affirm their pop synth sound which has garnered over half a billion streams in Oh Wonder. Check out our review of the album here.

Chase & Status ft. Emeli Sande – ‘Love Me More’

My love for Chase & Status began when I first heard ‘Time’ and then subsequently fell in love with No More Idols. ‘Blk & Blu’ reminds me of my first year of Sixth Form and Brand New Machine gave me tons of new tracks which I tried to get my unwilling friends to listen to. That’s why I’m so disappointed with ‘Love Me More’. Monopolising the sound which made them successful, the track just feels like a blending together of all the things the duo think work, along with safe vocals from Emeli Sande. Bit of a let down.

BLOXX – ‘Curtains’

Because there’s not enough rock in here.

