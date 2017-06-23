This Week In Records: Artists For Grenfell, Prince & Flight Facilities (23/06/2017)

So, here we go. It’s time for me to step into the footsteps of Xavier Voigt-Hill and continue to bless (or curse) your ears with all of the new things your favourite (or not-so favourite) artists produce every week. If you’re reading this, you’re probably like me and experiencing major FOMO from not living it up at the first sunny Glastonbury since the beginning of time, so I promise to try to bring you some solace in the way of new music.

This week we have a couple of re-released albums from the eternal Prince and rock legends Radiohead as well as a new album from anthem churners Imagine Dragons. With his debut album a few weeks ago, Mura Masa gives us ‘WAVE’ and ‘SOLE M8S’ and continues to prove his status as an all-round brilliant producer/songwriter/music maker. Also, see some words on other notable releases like Flight Facilities’ first new tune in three years and more.

Prince – Purple Rain (Expanded Edition)

The archetypal pop icon remains immortalised in the re-release of his bona fide classic Purple Rain. With the album initially coinciding with his film of the same name, it’s hard to think of the two as separate entities. Tracks like ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ conjure up images of ruffled shirts and electric guitars, a picture which is as much a part of the artist as the tracks which accompany them. The original nine-track album remains etched as a stand-alone masterpiece to hardcore fans as well as casual admirers and now with additional tracks mastered by Bernie Grundman, the engineer who worked on the original album. ‘Electric Intercourse’ is one such track recovered from Paisley Park, reviewed here by our own Will Hankey.

Flight Facilities feat. Emma Louise – ‘Arty Boy’

With a bumpy dance instrumental, Aussie duo Flight Facilities return with their first new single since debut album Down To Earth a whopping three years ago. Collaborator Emma Louise‘s vocals glide over (“All I wanna know is / What you think about me, arty boy”). Speaking in a recent interview, the pair revealed that they were sitting on “around 60” unreleased tracks to put towards their latest project – could a new album be on the way?

Also, definitely do check out the video accompaniment to the track, which follows the life of an Iranian-German couple who, of course, are old friends of Arnold Schwarzenegger and own a bath house stuck in the 1980s. It is just as weird (but also brilliant) as it sounds.

alt-J – ‘Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Caught Me In Its Spotlight)’

It seems as though a This Week In Records cannot be complete without an appearance from the always weird (in a good way) alt-J. This time we see an exclusive track for Spotify’s Singles project, a clever move by the streaming service which sees a series of artists record exclusive tracks for their service only. Listening to this ushers you into a dreamy trance which occurs so often when putting on alt-J, largely down to Joe Newman’s haunting vocals. On the release of their latest LP RELAXER earlier this month, our own Xavier Voigt-Hill had the opportunity to interview band member Gus Unger-Hamilton, which is definitely worth a read if you’re interested in all the stuff that goes behind making an album – check it out here. You can also check out our review of the album itself here, and lead single ‘3WW’ (with Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell here).

Artists For Grenfell – ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London last week, Simon Cowell has pulled together a vast array of British artists to cover the Simon & Garfunkel track, all of the proceeds raising money for the victims and survivors. Stormzy‘s opening verse delivers raw and honest lyrics (“That could’ve been my mum’s house / Or that could’ve have been my nephew”) which are upheld by stunning vocals from the likes of Rita Ora, Emeli Sandé and Labrinth to name a few. Already the fastest-selling single of the decade, it’s prime example of the uniting power of music when times seem bleak – something which has been evidenced a great deal in the past couple of months.

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Another one.

Vince Staples – ‘Party People’

Emerging from promising appearances on Odd Future recordings, Vince Staples has firmly planted himself in the realm of serious rap artists. ‘Party People,’ which features on new album Big Fish Theory, boasts introspective lyrics with a beat which makes you feel the music rather than just hearing it. Similar to Kendrick Lamar in this way, Staples is definitely an artist to look keep an eye out in the coming months as he continues to go from strength to strength.

Selected Other Releases

Albums

Algiers – The Underside Of Power

Charlotte Dos Santos – Cleo

Chon – Homey

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Junior Empire – Junior Empire EP

Quavo – ATL

Radiohead – OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (Deluxe Edition)

Russ Chimes – Clara EP

Saint Etienne – Good Humour

The xx – I See You (Deluxe Edition)

VÉRITÉ – Somewhere In Between

Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

Singles

Angel feat. Protoje – ‘Hi Grade’

Banoffee – ‘Ripe’

Black Saint – ‘Never Did This Before’

Cage The Elephant – ‘Whole Wide World’

Cedric Gervais feat. Liza Owen – ‘Somebody New’

Circa Waves – ‘Somebody Else’

Drake – ‘Signs’

Fall Out Boy – ‘Champion’

Fuse ODG – ‘Window Seat’

Grizzly Bear – ‘Four Cypresses’

HAIM – ‘Little Of Your Love’

Hercules & Love Affair feat. Sharon Van Etten – ‘Omnion’

Hudson Mohawke feat. Remy Banks – ‘Passports’

Jhené Aiko feat. Chris Brown – ‘Hello Ego’

Kodaline – ‘Brother’

Lao Ra feat. Konshens – ‘Body Bounce’

Lost Frequencies & Netsky – ‘Here With You’

Mura Masa – ‘WAVE’ / ‘SOLE M8S’

Nick Mulvey – ‘Myela’

Parcels – ‘Overnight’

RAC feat. St. Lucia – ‘The Beautiful Game’

RAT BOY – ‘LAIDBACK’

RIVRS – ‘Playing With Fire’

THANKS – ‘I Can Get’

The fin. – ‘Pale Blue’

The Range – ‘New Lots’

The Range & Jim-E Stack – ‘With You’

The Van T’s – ‘Fresh Meat’

The xx – ‘Naive’

TOTEM – ‘Aftertaste’

Toulouse – ‘Reach Out’

WizKid feat. Major Lazer – ‘Naughty Ride’

Wyclef Jean – ‘Fela Kuti’

Wyclef Jean feat. LunchMoney Lewis & The Knocks – ‘What Happened To Love’

