This Week In Records: Carly Rae Jepsen, The Amazons & Dagny (26/05/2017)

Welcome back to This Week In Records, a once-regular feature of The Edge‘s Friday mornings that’s been having a little hibernation whilst I experienced this fascinating new concept of sleep and spent last weekend merrily cavorting around Brighton for The Great Escape. More words on that will follow as soon as I have the time – in other words, I still have two exams to come and there’s some really big stuff coming up before next week’s edition that still needs to be sorted and Common People is tomorrow but I promise I’ll tell you all about how great live music is – but for now here’s the grand return of the new music roundup, led by Carly Slay Jesuspsen herself. See, I bring you nice things. And posthumous tropical house abominations.

Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Cut To The Feeling’

It’s time to get emotional about Carly Rae Jepsen because this may well be my last chance to do so in This Week In Records as the month-long farewell tour that some people will call June nears closer, therefore I’ll keep things simple.

Thank you for the chorus. Thank you for making a thing for a film that sounds like multiple people actually gave a shit whilst the song was being made. Thank you for the incredible heart-pounding triplets in the verses. Thank you again for this bloody marvellous chorus. Please don’t elope in Italy. Forgoing 50 more of these would genuinely break me.

The Amazons – The Amazons

In the first part of my Great Escape epilogue you can read all about The Amazons being very impressive at playing louder with guitars than any live band I’ve ever willingly come across (unless you include the Drenge set I dozed off during between Rat Boy and Bloc Party sets last January). You can also only read about two tracks there, because the natural urge at The Great Escape is to try and nip around the city as much as possible even though sets are rarely more than 30 minutes apiece. Those two took up about 15 minutes in the Brighton Centre’s East Wing, meaning by the time I’d hunted down ALMA (and listened to ‘Chasing Highs’ from the venue next door because the beachfront clubs confuse me) there was enough time for my glasses to fog up through the encore.

Dagny – ‘Wearing Nothing’

My notes on Dagny’s brace of Wagner Hall gigs last Friday are quite minimal. For the afternoon session, it’s something along the lines of “for crying out loud, that Xavier Voigt-Hill is an idiot” as I sat down to eat my lunch so slowly that the venue was full by the time I got there. By the time Tromsø’s finest retreated inside for the nighttime, thankfully things had become a little more organised and thus we have the remnants of a setlist with the following line poking out in the middle: “When I’m with you I feel like wearing nothing at all, soft drop doesn’t feel brilliant – next single, extended outro for the sexysex.” In essence, that is ‘Wearing Nothing’ in its birthday suit, sitting somewhat more gently than the stonking choruses of ‘Backbeat’ and ‘Fool’s Gold’ but, on recording more obviously than when you’re eight shows into the day, raising the intimacy stakes with some slick backing.

Lil Yachty – Teenage Emotions

My neighbours are strange. Every now and then it’ll get to 2am and there’ll be a chorus of ‘Rocket Man’ ringing down the road, and some nights they’ve been known to play one song very loud and then suspend the party after a grand total of 2:37. Tonight’s standout – and one I like to imagine is tied into the release of Teenage Emotions – was Kyle’s ‘iSpy,’ the goofball record about finding love on Instagram defined by Lil Yachty’s opening words of pseudo-wisdom: “Man, fuck them kids, bro! Look around, bro, look at life / Mmm, you see? You see these fine bitches over here? / You see these trees, man? You see this water? / Come on, man, you got so much more to appreciate, man / You damn right I’m right, I can’t remember a time I was goddamn wrong.” As a voice of perennial glee, innocence, and wonder at the very state of life surrounding him, it was the first time that Atlanta’s self-branded outcast began to make any sense to me whatsoever with his distinct brand of not-brilliant singing and bubblegum beats. Want 21 of those on one disc with features from Stefflon Don, Diplo, YG, and Migos? Today, you’re as lucky as Boat’s hair is red.

Matoma, Faith Evans & The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Snoop Dogg – ‘Party On The West Coast’

Um.

No.

Please.

Anything but this.

Selected Other Releases

Albums

Axwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know EP

Bad Sounds – PHRESSSH EP

Cookin’ On 3 Burners – Lab Experiments: Mixin’, Vol. 1

Daudi Matsiko – An Introduction To Failure

James Vincent McMorrow – True Care

Mabel – Bedroom EP

Novo Amor – Bathing Beach EP

Shakira – El Dorado

The Charlatans – Different Days

Singles

alt-J – ‘Adeline’

Aminé feat. Kehlani – ‘Heebiejeebies’

A$AP Mob feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean – ‘RAF’

autolaser feat. Jack Shaw – ‘ANENI’

Bleachers – ‘I Miss Those Days’

Camila Cabello – ‘I Have Questions’

Cheat Codes feat. CADE – ‘Stay With You’

Chelsea Cutler – ‘Sixteen’

Creeper – ‘Misery’

Dave – ‘100M’s’

Enter Shikari feat. Big Narstie – ‘Supercharge’

Future feat. Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mask Off’ (Remix)

Girlhood – ‘Together’

Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui – ‘Strangers’

Kali Uchis feat. Jorja Smith – ‘Tyrant’

Klyne – ‘Sure Thing’

Little Mix feat. Stormzy – ‘Power’

Lucy Rose – ‘No Good At All’

Marika Hackman – ‘Cigarette’

Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan – ‘There For You’

NEIKED feat. MIMI – ‘Call Me’

Nick Jonas feat. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner – ‘Remember I Told You’

Noah Cyrus – ‘I’m Stuck’

Nocturnal Tapes – ‘Is It Too Late?’

Pia Mia feat. Jeremih – ‘I’m A Fan’

Pixx – ‘Waterslides’

Popcaan & Davido – ‘My Story’

Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’

Robinson – ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’

Sia feat. Labrinth – ‘To Be Human’

Sinead Harnett – ‘Still Miss You’

Tender – ‘Nadir’

The Magic Gang – ‘Your Love’

Tobtok feat. Sorana – ‘Rooftops (Aber)’

Vera Blue – ‘Mended’

Wafia – ’83 Days’

Washed Out – ‘Get Lost’

