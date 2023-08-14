These Albums and Singles Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

Alexa, play me some nostalgia!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the Albums and Singles celebrating a release-day anniversary this month so you don’t have to. Thank us later!

5 years (2018)

Albums:

Ariana Grande : Sweetener

BTS : Love Yourself 結 Answer

Eminem: Kamikaze

Fall Out Boy: Lake Effect Kid (EP)

IDLES: Joy As an Act of Resistance

The Kooks: Let’s Go Sunshine

lovelytheband: Finding It Hard to Smile

Miles Kane: Coup De Grace

Nicki Minaj : Queen

Slaves (Soft Play): Acts of Fear and Love

Troye Sivan : Bloom

Travis Scott: ASTROWORLD

Singles:

Ava Max: Sweet But Psycho

Bring Me The Horizon: MANTRA

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith: Promises

CHVRCHES (feat. Wednesday Campanella): Out of My Head

DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo): No Brainer

Fontaines D.C.: Liberty Belle

Jess Glynne: All I Am

LSD (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth): Thunderclouds

Marshmello & Bastille : Ha ppier

twenty one pilots : My Blood

The 1975: TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

10 years (2013)

Albums:

Ariana Grande : Yours Truly

Avenged Sevenfold: Hail to the King

Franz Ferdinand : Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action

Earl Sweatshirt : Doris

Ellie Goulding : Halcyon Days

Miley Cyrus : Wrecking Ball

Swim Deep: Where the Heaven Are We

Travis: Where You Stand

White Lies : Big TV

Singles:

The 1975: Sex

AJR: I’m Ready

Arctic Monkeys : Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Drake: Hold On, We’re Going Home

HAIM : The Wire

Jason Derulo: Talk Dirty

Jessie J: It’s My Party

John Legend: All of Me

Katy Perry : Roar

Lady Gaga : Applause

Panic! at the Disco: This is Gospel

15 years (2008)

Albums:

The Academy Is…: Fast Times at Barrington High School

DragonForce: Ultra Beatdown

The Game: LAX

Jonas Brothers : A Little Bit Longer

Lady Gaga : The Fame

Noah and the Whale: Peaceful, the World Lays Me Down

The Script : The Script

Slipknot: All Hope is Gone

The Verve: Forth

Singles:

Taylor Swift : Change

P!nk : So What

Demi Lovato : Get Back

Vampire Weekend : Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

Christina Aguilera : Keeps Gettin’ Better

Ne-Yo : Miss Independent



20 years (2003)

Albums:

Alien Ant Farm: TruANT

The Cheeky Girls : Party Time

Elbow: Cast of Thousands

Junior Senior: D-D-Don’t Stop the Beat

Kings of Leon : Youth and Young Manhood

Mary J. Blige: Love & Life

Snow Patrol : Final Straw

Ween: Quebec

Singles:

Beyoncé : Baby Boy

Dizzee Rascal: Fix Up, Look Sharp

Girls Aloud : Life Got Cold

Jet: Are You Gonna Be My Girl?

Justin Timberlake: Still On My Brain

Kelis : Milkshake

Kelly Clarkson : Low

The Libertines: Don’t Look Back into the Sun

Queens of the Stone Age: First It Giveth

Radiohead: Go to Sleep

Simple Plan: Perfect

25 years (1998)

Lauryn Hill : The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Aerosmith : I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Snow Patrol : Songs for Polarbears

Sixpence None the Richer : Kiss Me

Ace of Base : Cruel Summer

James Horner : Back to Titanic

James Brown : Say It Live and Loud: Live in Dallas

Dolly Parton : Hungry Again

30 Years (1993)