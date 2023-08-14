Read more
Via Pinterest / Rosie Spurrier

These Albums and Singles Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

By on Nostalgic News

Alexa, play me some nostalgia!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the Albums and Singles celebrating a release-day anniversary this month so you don’t have to. Thank us later!

5 years (2018)

Albums:

  • Ariana Grande: Sweetener
  • BTS: Love Yourself 結 Answer
  • Eminem: Kamikaze
  • Fall Out Boy: Lake Effect Kid (EP)
  • IDLES: Joy As an Act of Resistance
  • The Kooks: Let’s Go Sunshine
  • lovelytheband: Finding It Hard to Smile
  • Miles Kane: Coup De Grace
  • Nicki Minaj: Queen
  • Slaves (Soft Play): Acts of Fear and Love
  • Troye Sivan: Bloom
  • Travis Scott: ASTROWORLD

Singles:

  • Ava Max: Sweet But Psycho
  • Bring Me The Horizon: MANTRA
  • Calvin Harris & Sam Smith: Promises
  • CHVRCHES (feat. Wednesday Campanella): Out of My Head
  • DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo): No Brainer
  • Fontaines D.C.: Liberty Belle
  • Jess Glynne: All I Am
  • LSD (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth): Thunderclouds 
  • Marshmello & Bastille: Happier
  • twenty one pilots: My Blood
  • The 1975: TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME 

10 years (2013)

Albums:

  • Ariana Grande: Yours Truly
  • Avenged Sevenfold: Hail to the King 
  • Franz Ferdinand: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action
  • Earl Sweatshirt: Doris
  • Ellie Goulding: Halcyon Days
  • Miley Cyrus: Wrecking Ball
  • Swim Deep: Where the Heaven Are We 
  • Travis: Where You Stand
  • White Lies: Big TV

Singles:

  • The 1975: Sex
  • AJR: I’m Ready
  • Arctic Monkeys: Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
  • Drake: Hold On, We’re Going Home
  • HAIM: The Wire
  • Jason Derulo: Talk Dirty
  • Jessie J: It’s My Party
  • John Legend: All of Me
  • Katy Perry: Roar
  • Lady Gaga: Applause
  • Panic! at the Disco: This is Gospel

15 years (2008)

Albums:

  • The Academy Is…: Fast Times at Barrington High School
  • DragonForce: Ultra Beatdown
  • The Game: LAX
  • Jonas Brothers: A Little Bit Longer
  • Lady Gaga: The Fame
  • Noah and the Whale: Peaceful, the World Lays Me Down
  • The Script: The Script
  • Slipknot: All Hope is Gone
  • The Verve: Forth

Singles:

  • Taylor Swift: Change
  • P!nk: So What
  • Demi Lovato: Get Back
  • Vampire Weekend: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
  • Christina Aguilera: Keeps Gettin’ Better
  • Ne-Yo: Miss Independent

    20 years (2003)

Albums:

  • Alien Ant Farm: TruANT
  • The Cheeky Girls: Party Time
  • Elbow: Cast of Thousands
  • Junior Senior: D-D-Don’t Stop the Beat
  • Kings of Leon: Youth and Young Manhood
  • Mary J. Blige: Love & Life
  • Snow Patrol: Final Straw
  • Ween: Quebec

Singles:

  • Beyoncé: Baby Boy
  • Dizzee Rascal: Fix Up, Look Sharp
  • Girls Aloud: Life Got Cold
  • Jet: Are You Gonna Be My Girl?
  • Justin Timberlake: Still On My Brain
  • Kelis: Milkshake
  • Kelly Clarkson: Low
  • The Libertines: Don’t Look Back into the Sun
  • Queens of the Stone Age: First It Giveth
  • Radiohead: Go to Sleep
  • Simple Plan: Perfect

25 years (1998)

  • Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
  • Aerosmith: I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing
  • Snow Patrol: Songs for Polarbears
  • Sixpence None the Richer: Kiss Me
  • Ace of Base: Cruel Summer
  • James Horner: Back to Titanic
  • James Brown: Say It Live and Loud: Live in Dallas
  • Dolly Parton: Hungry Again

30 Years (1993)

  • Mariah Carey: Music Box
  • Björk: Venus as a Boy
  • The Breeders: Last Splash
  • Nirvana: Heart-Shaped Box
  • Billy Joel: River of Dreams
  • Debbie Harry: Debravation
  • U2: Numb
  • Prince: Pink Cashmere
