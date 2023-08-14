These Albums and Singles Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

Alexa, play me some nostalgia!
We’ve compiled a list of some of the Albums and Singles celebrating a release-day anniversary this month so you don’t have to. Thank us later!
5 years (2018)
Albums:
- Ariana Grande: Sweetener
- BTS: Love Yourself 結 Answer
- Eminem: Kamikaze
- Fall Out Boy: Lake Effect Kid (EP)
- IDLES: Joy As an Act of Resistance
- The Kooks: Let’s Go Sunshine
- lovelytheband: Finding It Hard to Smile
- Miles Kane: Coup De Grace
- Nicki Minaj: Queen
- Slaves (Soft Play): Acts of Fear and Love
- Troye Sivan: Bloom
- Travis Scott: ASTROWORLD
Singles:
- Ava Max: Sweet But Psycho
- Bring Me The Horizon: MANTRA
- Calvin Harris & Sam Smith: Promises
- CHVRCHES (feat. Wednesday Campanella): Out of My Head
- DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo): No Brainer
- Fontaines D.C.: Liberty Belle
- Jess Glynne: All I Am
- LSD (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth): Thunderclouds
- Marshmello & Bastille: Happier
- twenty one pilots: My Blood
- The 1975: TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
10 years (2013)
Albums:
- Ariana Grande: Yours Truly
- Avenged Sevenfold: Hail to the King
- Franz Ferdinand: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action
- Earl Sweatshirt: Doris
- Ellie Goulding: Halcyon Days
- Miley Cyrus: Wrecking Ball
- Swim Deep: Where the Heaven Are We
- Travis: Where You Stand
- White Lies: Big TV
Singles:
- The 1975: Sex
- AJR: I’m Ready
- Arctic Monkeys: Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- Drake: Hold On, We’re Going Home
- HAIM: The Wire
- Jason Derulo: Talk Dirty
- Jessie J: It’s My Party
- John Legend: All of Me
- Katy Perry: Roar
- Lady Gaga: Applause
- Panic! at the Disco: This is Gospel
15 years (2008)
Albums:
- The Academy Is…: Fast Times at Barrington High School
- DragonForce: Ultra Beatdown
- The Game: LAX
- Jonas Brothers: A Little Bit Longer
- Lady Gaga: The Fame
- Noah and the Whale: Peaceful, the World Lays Me Down
- The Script: The Script
- Slipknot: All Hope is Gone
- The Verve: Forth
Singles:
- Taylor Swift: Change
- P!nk: So What
- Demi Lovato: Get Back
- Vampire Weekend: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
- Christina Aguilera: Keeps Gettin’ Better
- Ne-Yo: Miss Independent
20 years (2003)
Albums:
- Alien Ant Farm: TruANT
- The Cheeky Girls: Party Time
- Elbow: Cast of Thousands
- Junior Senior: D-D-Don’t Stop the Beat
- Kings of Leon: Youth and Young Manhood
- Mary J. Blige: Love & Life
- Snow Patrol: Final Straw
- Ween: Quebec
Singles:
- Beyoncé: Baby Boy
- Dizzee Rascal: Fix Up, Look Sharp
- Girls Aloud: Life Got Cold
- Jet: Are You Gonna Be My Girl?
- Justin Timberlake: Still On My Brain
- Kelis: Milkshake
- Kelly Clarkson: Low
- The Libertines: Don’t Look Back into the Sun
- Queens of the Stone Age: First It Giveth
- Radiohead: Go to Sleep
- Simple Plan: Perfect
25 years (1998)
- Lauryn Hill: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
- Aerosmith: I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing
- Snow Patrol: Songs for Polarbears
- Sixpence None the Richer: Kiss Me
- Ace of Base: Cruel Summer
- James Horner: Back to Titanic
- James Brown: Say It Live and Loud: Live in Dallas
- Dolly Parton: Hungry Again
30 Years (1993)
- Mariah Carey: Music Box
- Björk: Venus as a Boy
- The Breeders: Last Splash
- Nirvana: Heart-Shaped Box
- Billy Joel: River of Dreams
- Debbie Harry: Debravation
- U2: Numb
- Prince: Pink Cashmere