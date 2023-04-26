Mayflower Theatre: Tickets for a Tenner

Theatre-going students rejoice, local Southampton theatre, Mayflower Theatre, has introduced a new affordable option for students to experience the stage with the ‘Tickets for a Tenner’ scheme.

A program that launched in 2022 and continues through 2023, allows students to experience some of the great performances that the Mayflower Theatre offer. Upcoming shows include: Message in a Bottle (11 May), WNO The Magic Flute (17 May), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (24 May), Wish You Were Dead (7 June), The Ocean at the End of the Lane (5 July), The Verdict (19 July), and The Drifters Girl (13 September).

With great shows like these, Tickets for a Tenner promise to enrich the theatre landscape in Southampton while affording amazing experiences for a great price.

That’s not all though, because these Mayflower Student Nights come with access to the Mayflower Theatre’s Empire Suite where you can enjoy a host of perks including:

10% discount on drinks at the bar (you must show your student ID)

Watch the WNO The Magic Flute trailer here, via Mayflower Theatre: