The Edge Announces… Noughties Magazine Fundraiser 16/5/22

After our first year back in print after the Covid pandemic, The Edge is looking to raise funds to print their final magazine of the year, titled Noughties. This will be in the form of a 12-Hour Gaming Marathon on the 16th May as our writers play their favourite games live on Twitch.

Since 2011, The Edge has been the University of Southampton’s student publication for all things entertainment and the arts, regularly publishing reviews and features on their website and printing four high-quality magazines a year, which are distributed for free in the Students Union building. These magazines cost a significant amount to design and print, which is why we are looking to crowdfund our final magazine of the year, themed around the Noughties.

In addition to the livestream on the 16th May, all donators can be entered into a raffle featuring prizes that have been generously donated by many of Southampton’s top student entertainment venues, including The Hobbit, The Harbour Lights Picturehouse, The 1865 and of course, Jesters. They will also have their name listed in the magazine as a thank you for funding it, and those donating £3 or more will receive a copy of the magazine with free postage anywhere in the UK!

Our writers have been working hard to make the Noughties issue the biggest one this year. We cannot wait until we can share it in print with our supporters and readers!

The Edge’s Noughties Magazine Fundraiser will be held on the 16th May 2022, live on our Twitch Channel. You can visit our Crowdfunder page here.