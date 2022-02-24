Nostalgic News: Hollow Knight was Release Five Years Ago

In an unexpected twist, no one quite imagined that one of 2017’s best games would be an indie 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game. With a grim aesthetic, challenging gameplay, an ambiguous story, and a stunningly realised world, Hollow Knight was a delight to most who played it. Even better, after its initial release, the developers, Team Cherry, were committed to expanding the game, generating DLCs that altered gameplay and developed it in exciting ways rather than simply bolting on a bit of extra content.

In a very Soulsborne fashion, Hollow Knight‘s story is a vague knitting of vignetted moments, item descriptions, and a silent protagonist that accumulates into a beautiful masterpiece. Its narrative is rewarding and poignant with multiple endings depending on the decisions and challenges you take towards the game’s final hours. Alongside its story are mammoth boss fights designed to test your muscle memory and patience, along with challenging platforming sections and small puzzles that will have your brain ticking to solve every section of its sprawling map. Hollow Knight teems with identity, aspiring to be its own Metroidvania that has even inspired other games despite only being out for five years!

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before its sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong releases!

Hollow Knight was released on February 24th, 2017 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out its trailer below: