Introducting: EFN Short Film Festival

EFN Short Film Festival, known also as Emerging Filmmakers Night, is a BIFA-qualifying international hybrid film festival that provides emerging filmmakers with the chance to promote and showcase their work. The festival is held annually online and in-person in September, with its in-person element at the festival’s new home and sponsor for 2022 – The Garden Cinema in Covent Garden!

The event, curated by filmmaker Erifili Missiou and hosted by stand-up comedian Mike Sheer, focuses on providing opportunities for creators. Through submitting short films to the festival, filmmakers – particularly students and recent film school graduates – are able to have their talent screened to an eager audience of fellow filmmakers and cinephiles. With a focus on accepting all varieties of genres, from horror to experimental, EFN aims to highlight unique and diverse voices, drawing upon filmmakers whose work stands out amongst others.

Filmmakers are recognised for the quality of their films and the talent they bring to the festival through two awards, the Critics Choice Award and the Audience Favourite. The festival’s panel of film industry experts judging the films includes, among others, Leeds International Film Festival Programmer Molly Cowderoy, UK partner of the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival Abla Kandalaft, Flatpack Festival programmer Lucile Bourliaud and TIFF programmer Zaira Zarza. Winners will also be given prize money, as well as being screened before a commercially released film at The Garden Cinema, a chance not usually readily available. EFN also holds a non-competitive programme strand.

Alongside supporting filmmakers through screenings, other brilliant opportunities are available during EFN’s annual event including the ability to engage with dialogues through Q&As and exciting panel discussions surrounding funding, writing and film festival strategies. Currently, student filmmakers who submit their films through Film Freeway can receive a 10% discount as a student, on top of the Early Bird Deadline fee which runs until 27th February. EFN is a space to express yourself and gain key insights to navigate the film industry.

You can find out more about EFN Short Film Festival and how to submit your short film before the Early Bird Deadline of the 27th February 2022 here.