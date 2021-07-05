Free tickets available for students to see Sacconi Quartet at Turner Sims

If you’re either looking for an alternative to the football, or a nice chilled-out way to start the evening before the match, look no further – the renowned Sacconi Quartet are coming to Turner Sims for not one, but two performances on Wednesday 7th July at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm. And the best part? Tickets are absolutely FREE for those aged 8-25!

The Sacconi Quartet are one of the UK’s leading string quartets and are celebrating their 20th anniversary of performing together this year. They are known for their creativity and integrity of interpretation and have enjoyed a busy international career that sees them perform in esteemed venues across the world. However, they are also the resident chamber quartet of Folkestone and have run the annual Sacconi Chamber Music Festival in the town since 2007. At Turner Sims, they will be performing string quartets by Joseph Haydn and Maurice Ravel. While Haydn’s piece showcases the virtuosity of the lead violin, Ravel’s only quartet blends dreamy harmonies and sensual melodies with a finale described by one writer as ‘a blaze of unstoppable energy’.

Thanks to the generous support of the CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust, those aged 8-25 are able to attend selected concerts for free. To use this scheme, if you are aged 15-25 you can register on the CAVATINA membership scheme by emailing a copy of your ID, verifying your date of birth to: info@turnersims.co.uk using CAVATINA as the email title. If you are aged 8-14, a parent, guardian or carer should email your name and date of birth to the above email address on your behalf. Turner Sims will subsequently confirm your membership, and you will be able to book your free ticket. For more information on the CAVATINA scheme, click here.

Each performance is taking place within current Covid safety guidelines and will be 60 minutes long with no interval.

Sacconi Quartet are performing at Turner Sims as part of the Summer Nights concert series, which includes a number of concerts taking place across July. On Friday 16th July at 8:00 pm, world-class violinist Omar Puente and his band will be performing music from his 2016 release Best Foot Forward, a fusion of rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, Africa, Caribbean, Jazz, modern UK sound and influences from further afield.

The finale of the series comes courtesy of two of the world’s leading guitarists, Gary Ryan and Craig Ogden on Sunday 18th July at 7:30 pm. Their programme includes music from across centuries and continents, with imaginative arrangements that breathe new life into works of legendary composers including Vivaldi, Rossini and Bach.

To find out more about the Summer Nights concert series, and to book tickets for any of the above events, click here.