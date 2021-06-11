Nostalgic News: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was released 35 years ago

From one lockdown to another, we have spent days and nights in our own rooms, as if alienated from the world outside. And without us noticing, spring has sneaked into our lives quietly once again, like a mischievous child playing hide-and-seek. You look outside your window and you try recalling what spring, freedom, the gentle breezes caressing your face used to feel like, but those images just blur and flee your mind.

Perhaps, all you need is a day off.

It all started 35 years ago, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, an exuberant tribute to the impetuous, romantic, carefree teenage years. It’s a simple film which invites you a relaxing joyride, full of cheeky wittiness and humour which so many adults seem to have forgotten as Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) hangs out with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and over-anxious best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) in the lively city on a day too good to be wasted in the classroom.

Ferris Bueller is not only a classic teenage comedy but an innocent reminder asking you to seize the day. As the school-skipping genius says, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, directed by John Hughes, is distributed by Paramount, certificate 15. It’s available for streaming on selected digital platforms. Watch the trailer below: