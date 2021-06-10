Nostaglic News: Wrong Crowd by Tom Odell was released 5 years ago

Wrong Crowd is Tom Odell‘s sophomore album, featuring the hits ‘Wrong Crowd’ and ‘Magnetised’ among numerous others.

This album showed fans a different side to Odell. While his debut Long Way Down (2013) gave us the loving, soft songs singles ‘Grow Old With Me’ and ‘Another Love’; Wrong Crowd offers a wider range.

Opening with the album’s title track, ‘Wrong Crowd’ is a rhythmic classic that is impossible to sit still to. Other notable mentions include ‘Concrete’, which features the most addictive melody line, and ‘Daddy’, where Odell’s tougher and louder side is unveiled.

Every track on Wrong Crowd showcases Odell’s stark songwriting, evoking scenes of heartbreak and love. It reached number 2 in the UK charts and gave us even more lovable and addictive tracks to listen to.

Check out the album’s title track below.