Nostalgic News: A Knight’s Tale was released 20 years ago

In a period of time where cinema had an assortment of anachronistic historical films released in close proximity, A Knight’s Tale still stands out among them. Whether it’s the acting from a cast including Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, or the glorious use of Queen‘s “We Will Rock You” in an iconic crowd shot, the film is memorable.

Inspired by Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales and aside from that, the film is just a bundle of chaos and jousting and Health Ledger trying to improve his stars. It definitely does not resemble the original tale, nor the historical setting – think of it as a spiritual inspiration with nods here and there by having Chaucer himself as a character. That being said, blacksmith Kate is perhaps my favourite character out of the ensemble, but Rufus Sewell does make an excellent antagonist.

One of the commentary tracks even call it “Rocky but with jousting” and once you look at A Knight’s Tale that way, I doubt you’ll be able to unsee it.

