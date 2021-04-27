Nostalgic News: Thor was released 10 years ago

Back when the MCU was still in its infancy, and before we had The Avengers as one collaborating team, we had Asgard. In 2011, the first of the Thor films (directed in this instance by Kenneth Branagh) was released, introducing Chris Hemsworth as the titular God of Thunder, and Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki amongst others.

“Magic is just science that we don’t understand yet” – and just how right they were. Thor saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe take a leap into the realm of gods and far away from Billionaires and World War Two. As with Guardians of the Galaxy in Phase Two, Thor changed the status quo of the MCU.

Ten years and still credit Thor as the film which got me into the franchise, and as the last character origin movie before Avengers Assemble in 2012, it placed the final building blocks in place for one of the most talked-about cinematic pieces that year.

Watch the trailer for Thor below: