Nostalgic News: Who the Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys was released 15 years ago

Arctic Monkeys are most well known for iconic singles like ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ and popular tracks from AM (2013). However, their second EP Who the Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys is something which every AM fan should listen to, as with just 5 tracks it satisfies every component of the band’s talent.

‘Despair In the Department Lounge’ is the slowest of the EP, capturing the softness of Alex Turner’s voice, which is followed by equally soothing ‘No Buses’. The percussion in this track is perfect, and the song concludes in the most typical Arctic Monkeys fashion.

Although each song is flawless, undoubtedly the best on the EP is the title track, which is impossible to listen to any quiet volume. The guitar riffs which open are instantly intriguing, but it is the song’s break down that follows Turner’s call “bring on the backlash” which is what makes ‘Who the Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys’ so memorable.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, give this EP a listen – you won’t regret it.

Listen to the title track below.