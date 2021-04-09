Turner Sims to broadcast Voyages of the Heart as part of Mayflower 400

On Friday 23rd April at 7pm, Turner Sims will be broadcasting the world premiere of Voyages of the Heart, a powerful and uplifting new piece composed by Tunde Jegede as part of the Mayflower 400 Anniversary programme.

Voyages of the Heart is inspired by the stories of Southampton’s migrant communities and features a talented ensemble of musicians and vocalists from diverse backgrounds and musical disciplines, many of whom having roots in Southampton. As well as gospel singers and an operatic choir, the piece will feature a Reggae singer, an Indian classical music vocalist, and a variety of instruments including an Irish folk violin and flute, Sitar, Oud, Tabla, drums and a string quartet.

Tunde Jegede is a renowned composer, producer, cellist and kora virtuoso, whose work has been credited with changing the face of classical and contemporary music in Europe and Africa. He describes Voyages of the Heart as:

“about heritage, journeys, migration and the transitory sense of home and identities… [asking]pivotal questions of our perception of culture, memory, race and how we see the world.”

The Mayflower 400 programme commemorates the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower setting sail from West Quay in Southampton, alongside its sister ship the Speedwell, in 1620. Southampton is one of 12 partners delivering Mayflower 400 inspired cultural and heritage activities in the UK, US and Netherlands, and is the first city to explore a Mayflower anniversary through the lens of migration. There are a variety of events taking place in keeping with Government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic – click here for more information.

You can choose the price of your ticket for this online event, based on how you wish to support the project. The performance will be available to watch until 10 pm on Monday 3rd May, and tickets can still be purchased after the event until this date. This project is commissioned by Turner Sims Southampton and its project partner Southampton City Council, supported by Arts Council England and the University of Southampton.

For more information about Voyages of the Heart, and to book tickets, click here.