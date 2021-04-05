Weekly Roundup (22/03/21-04/04/21) – BAFTAs, BRITs and Blindly Dating

After a week hiatus (but don’t worry, we still have you covered), we’re back and ready with more weekly news. From the BRITs and gaming BAFTAs to an upcoming University of Southampton exclusive experience, join us for a packed couple of weeks of news. Find it all out below:

Our Top Headlines of the Week

Local Headline of the Week

TG Announce Pilot Episode of Blindly Dating

The University of Southampton’s Theatre Group (TG) society has announced an online TV show by the name of Blindly Dating.

Blindly Dating tells the story of Libby, a young woman living alone and going on a succession of blind dates, ranging from the okay-ish to the utterly mortifying, set up by her old uni friend, Ed. As he goes through his singletons address book trying to find her a match, Libby always finds a myriad of reasons, founded or otherwise, to end the dates before they really have a chance of getting going.

The pilot episode, written and directed by Southampton student Elle Bogle, hopes to spawn an interest in the series that will continue to flourish into many more planned episodes. Roughly 15-20 minutes long and starring the amazing Annabel Hughes and Jo Chamberlain in the starring roles along with Mika Wood and Daisy Gazzard in supporting roles, the show promises to be a celebration of scriptwriting, acting and a whole lot of fun in the face of a troublesome year for theatre and the entertainment industry that we’ve had so far.

So join us on April 12th for the pilot episode’s airing (more details will follow soon). Plus, if you’re a University of Southampton student who wants to get involved with later upcoming episodes then click here to find out more.

Other Headlines of the Week

BRIT Nominations Announced

The BRIT Nominations are in and it’s another year of great musicians, albums and music all around. However, not only is it a great year for music but one that also sets out to celebrate diversity with its most diverse list of nominees to date. Among the most nominated artists sits Arlo Parks with her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, Celeste for the debut Not Your Muse, and Dua Lipa after the success of Future Nostalgia. Following close behind is Jesse Ware and AJ Tracey with two BRIT nominations, but many fans were rejoiced to see Rina Sawayama bagging herself a nomination for the BRITs Rising Star award, however, she was ousted by Griff who took home the award in the end. Similarly, many fans were glad to see The Weekend earning himself a nomination for Best International Male Artist after the GRAMMYs snubbed his phenomenal After Hours.

The main event though is set to be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall (Bad Education) and will take place on May 11th 2021. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Female Solo Artist – in association with Amazon Music

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist – in association with Amazon Music

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist – in association with TikTok

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

British Single with Mastercard – supported by Capital FM

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Your Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tay Kieth – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Aint It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard & Raye – Secrets

S1mba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

BRITs Rising Star – supported by BBC Radio 1

Griff (Winner)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Ghost of Tsushima Movie in Development

Ghost of Tsushima fans rejoices as Sony have announced that a Ghost of Tsushima film is in the works.

The news was announced via the Playstation blog on March 25th, and the company were quick to establish that “the idea of translating our game into a new medium is exciting, and we’re intrigued by the possibilities.” The game, which managed to overtake Infamous: Second Son as Sucker Punch Productions biggest unit selling game, has earned many awards over the past year, even taking a BAFTA for its audio design. Fans have loved Ghost of Tsushima and it’s not hard to see why, and so a possibility of a film drums up more excitement for an already treasured experience.

Although, the news doesn’t stop there, because the film will be helmed by none other than John Wick director, Chad Stahelski. No doubt bringing his years of experience to the project and unique approach to action that we saw in John Wick, we’re certainly promised stylish action sequences that will hopefully sit comfortably within the confines of Jin’s deeply personal story. What’s more? Well, Daisuke Tsuji, the voice actor for Jin Sakai has expressed his interest in reprising the role for the film, even emphasising his agreeance to do nudity like one of the game’s quirkier sides.

While no mention of casting is confirmed yet, it’s an exciting prospect to know a great story is about to be told. In the meantime, check out Ghost of Tsushima’s story trailer to get a slither of what the game is about:

Nostalgic News

Trailers of the Week

The Suicide Squad (2021). Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman. Distributed via. Warner Bros. Pictures. Releasing August 6th.

Space Jam: A New Legacy. Starring Lebron James, Don Cheadle, and Sonequa Martin-Green. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Releasing July 16th.

Things Heard & Seen. Starring Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, and Natalie Dryer. Distributed via. Netflix. Releasing April 29th.