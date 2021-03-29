BAFTA Game Awards 2021: The Winners

On Thursday 25th March 2021, the 17th BAFTA Games Awards were held; honouring the best games released in 2020, this was the largest Games Award event held since the Game Awards in December 2020.

This was also the first ceremony that did not have Dara O’briain hosting the main show, with Elle Osili-Wood stepping up to the plate for the virtual event. Like last year, the event was held online, but as a livestream as opposed to a pre-recorded event, which saw tens of thousands of people watching across Twitch and YouTube.

Nominations were announced on March 2nd 2021, with The Last of Us: Part II leading the way with 13 nominations across categories including Performer in a Leading Role (which was ultimately won by Abby’s actress Laura Bailey) and the audience voted Game of the Year.

However, the big award of the night: Best Game, went to Hades, the rogue-lite title from Supergiant Games. Hades was also the title to pick up the most awards that evening with an impressive haul of five.

The list of winners for each category is as follows:

Best Game: Hades

Animation: The Last of Us: Part II

Artistic Achievement: Hades

Audio Achievement: Ghosts of Tsushima

British Game: Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game: Carrion

Evolving Game: Sea of Thieves

Family: Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Game Design: Hades

Multiplayer: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Music: Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Narrative: Hades

Original Property: Kentucky Route Zero

Performer in a Leading Role: Laura Bailey (Abbey) in The Last of Us: Part II

Performer in a Supporting Role: Logan Cunningham (Hades et al.) in Hades

Technical Achievement: Dreams

EE Game of The Year: The Last of Us: Part II

Watch the event below: