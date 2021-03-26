Read more
The Edge

The University of Southampton's entertainment magazine.

You are at:»»»EVENT: Q&A Announced with Imy Brighty-Potts

EVENT: Q&A Announced with Imy Brighty-Potts

0
By on Local News, News

Tomorrow evening (March (27th) at 5 pm, join FEP officer Georgie Holmes as she interviews Imy Brighty-Potts about all things journalism, freelancing and that delicate battle of balancing working while doing a Masters.

Imy Brighty-Potts, former University of Southampton student and founder of Hysteria Collective, is sitting down with Georgie Holmes to answer all the bubbling questions you have about the world of journalism. The event hosted online via Facebook Live and accessible by clicking here, promises to be an insightful dive as well as a chance to get to know Imy’s successes while providing tips and insights for those considering a similar career path.

So join us to find out about a fulfilling career as well as learning the successes of self-established journalist and freelancer.

Check out Hysteria Collective by clicking here.

Share.

About Author

avatar

News Editor 20-21. A second-year English student with a passion for absolutely everything (but especially literature and drama) apart from his degree.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply