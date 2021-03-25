Nostalgic News: Britney Spears’ Femme Fatale was released 10 years ago

Each Britney Spears album certifies a new era of Britney, her sound is constantly evolving and Femme Fatale signified Britney’s move to dance-pop, electronica. It is a fierce dance album that has elements of techno and dubstep, and truthfully, it began the era of dubstep being considered ‘cool’ for a solid year.

Femme Fatale means an attractive and seductive woman and this album lives up to that title. Tracks like ‘Hold It Against Me’ and ‘Till The World Ends’ including the Nicki Minaj and Ke$ha remix which, by the way, is the collaboration we never knew we needed. All the tracks are dance tracks, however, they display different elements for example ‘Inside Out’ is more dubstep based while ‘I Wanna Go’ is more techno – meaning you can club and enjoy the power of dance in different elements.

The album also merges acoustic with dance in ‘Criminal’ which has now become a major hit on TikTok. Britney breaks musical boundaries and isn’t scared to explore different genres while also experimenting with her voice which is most evident in her next album, Britney Jean.

Femme Fatale is a fantastic Britney album and could arguably be considered one of her greatest albums, however considering the high quality of every Britney album and track its hard to decide which one is the overall favourite.

Listen to ‘Till The World Ends’ below: