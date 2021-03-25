Nostalgic News: Batman Vs Superman was released 5 years ago

It almost seemed that Spring 2016 was the year of the Superhero vs Superhero movie. Released around the same time as Captain America: Civil War, Batman Vs Superman saw Henry Cavill‘s Man of Steel meet with Ben Affleck‘s caped crusader. Directed by Zack Synder, the film was the second in the DCEU and highly anticipated … although the payoff wasn’t as beloved as the hype made fans had believed.

With twists meant to shock the audience falling flat and now lampooned across pop-culture, and bizarre moments like Bruce’s dream sequence never being explained, Batman Vs Superman was layered and convoluted, likely down to executive meddling and restrictions on Synder’s vision for the film.

The headline DCEU film also saw the introduction of Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman; while BvS was almost a universally hated film by both critics and fans alike, Wonder Woman’s introduction – particularly her role in the final climactic battle – was highly praised.

Quite frankly, the Ultimate Edition director’s cut of the film is exactly what the theatrical release should have been, with the extra content allowing for a more comprehensive story we never really got in cinemas.

Check out the trailer for Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice below: