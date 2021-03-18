Nostalgic News: 10 Cloverfield Lane was released 5 years ago (18/03)

The J. J. Abrams-produced science fiction psychological thriller film 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) was released 5 years ago, and still to this day resonates as a shocking twist on an original idea, captivating audiences globally into a twisted one-location story. As a ‘spiritual successor’ to Matt Reeves‘ 2008 monster success Cloverfield, Dan Trachtenberg’s directorial debut gained worldwide praise for its increasingly tense narrative progression and strong acting.

10 Cloverfield Lane follows the sudden change in life momentum for its protagonist Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who awakens after a car crash to uninhabitable earth in which her only hope is to reside in an underground bunker with two strangers who may not be quite the people they say they are. The film managed to keep audiences captivated with its brilliant script and exceptional talent, as its near-2 hour runtime passes quickly before your eyes as you watch the films narrative events with disbelief. For a sci-fi film, there’s really not a lot of science fiction elements which is perhaps one of the most shocking parts of the success of the film.

Check out the trailer below: