Weekly Roundup (08/03/21-14/03/21) – Eurovision, Space Jam, And Piers Morgan

Learning that I secretly live for the controversy surrounding news, this week has certainly provided us with ample amounts of that. From James Newman’s UK 2021 Eurovision song being unveiled, and Piers Morgan stepping down from Good Morning Britain to more Space Jam decisions. Check out this week in news:

Our Top Headline of the Week

Other Headlines of the Week

Eurovision 2021 UK Entry Song Released

(Opinionated News Time)

Our 2021 Eurovision entry song has been unveiled and it’s… something.

James Newman will be reprising as our entree this year after Covid-19 wrecked the 2020 Eurovision competition. Taking us forward with the song ‘Embers’, many have been quick to point out its upbeat tempo and catchy melody, all the while forgetting its an awful song. In a continuing trend for the UK, our song is an absolute cheese-fest and only cements why we’re always towards the bottom of the Eurovision song contest year in and year out.

It makes you wonder, in one of the largest music industries in the world which has gone on to establish some of the greatest musicians ever, why we continue to write subpar songs for genuinely talented musicians. James Newman has an incredible voice, which is let down by a lacklustre and frankly forgettable song. Granted we’re not likely to win the contest (our ties with Europe are anything but strong), but at this point, it feels like we’ve just given up completely.

Who knows, the song might make way with Eurovision fans and I guess we’ll have to tune in on May 22nd to find out.

Check out ‘Embers’ below, and decide for yourself:

Piers Morgan Steps Down as Good Morning Britain Host

Everybody rejoice – ex Britain’s Got Talent judge (and now) ex Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan has stepped down from the ITV news and breakfast show after criticising Meghan Markle’s mental health.

The news follows after the presenter launched into a row live on air about the Duchess of Sussex over comments he made about her mental health. On Monday’s show, Morgan stated he didn’t “believe a word” of what the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health. However, when co-host, Alex Beresford, decided to challenge Morgan on his hurtful comments the following day, Morgan decided to storm off set rather than stand by his opinion. While he did return ten-minutes later, it would end up being Morgan’s last appearance on the show.

Having conversations with ITV, Morgan has now decided to step down from his role on the show. A spokesperson of ITV released this statement: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

In a tweet on Wednesday Morgan went onto write, “freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on”.

Read Morgan’s full tweet below:

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Pepe Le Pew Removed for Space Jam Reboot

In continuing changes from the original Space Jam (1996) film, Warner Bros. has decided to axe the character Pepe Le Pew. The news follows tightly behind the redesign of Lola Rabbit, who was changed to desexualise her appearance in favour of a more child-friendly design.

Pepe Le Pew, who first appeared in the original Space Jam film was cut from the upcoming reboot after a new director, Malcolm D. Lee chose to axe a scene filmed by the original director, Terence Nance. Pepe Le Pew, a character famous for his misogyny and sexual harassment towards other Looney Tunes never had a comfortable position in the original film – to use columnists Charles M. Blow’s words, he’s a character that “normalized rape culture”. So at first glance, the decision to cut the character seems like a good decision – but this is where the controversy initially arises from.

The scene cut that features Pepe Le Pew actually sees him held accountable for his actions. While kissing a woman’s arm (Greice Santo’s to be specific) without her permission, Le Pew is then slammed into a chair and condemned for his actions, bringing about a conversation on consent. The scene was set to try and rectify the old image of Le Pew with a more acceptable outlook, but now the character’s legacy from the original will be forcing female characters into uncomfortable positions.

Greice Santo, someone who had experienced sexual harassment herself came out and criticised the decision, with a spokesperson representing the star saying, “now the scene is cut, and she doesn’t have that power to influence the world through younger generations who’ll be watching Space Jam 2, to let younger girls and younger boys know that Pepe’s behaviour is unacceptable”.

At current it seems that Pepe Le Pew will never suffer the consequences of his actions and with a growing pandemic of male abuse happening against women in the real world, it doesn’t speak well for justice, even if only in a family-friendly film.

Nostalgic News

Film Trailers

