Nostalgic News: Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ was released 20 years ago.

French electro duo Daft Punk, who formed in Paris way back in 1993, truly put themselves on the global music map after the release of their second studio album Discovery in 2001.

Discovery is one of those albums that had managed to transcend time and still feels relevant some 20 years on. With hit singles on the tracklist such as the classic ‘One More Time’ and the catchy ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ (which was even used as a sample of Kanye West‘s popular hit ‘Stronger’), Discovery highlights the duo’s experimentalism at in its prime.

It’s not only quick-paced disco tracks that Daft Punk offers with the album, but also the softer tunes such as the brilliant ‘Something About Us’ which has always been one of my favourite slow-paced tracks by the band. Although Daft Punk has 5 studio albums under their belt, Discovery will always be a stand out project that will be enjoyed forever.

Watch the music video for the single ‘One More Time’ below.