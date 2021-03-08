Weekly Roundup (01/03/21-07/03/21) – Golden Globes, Space Jam and Nintendo

While not as packed as previous weeks, the world of news, gaming and controversy maintains as usual. From looking at the controversies of cis-het actors playing members of the LGBTQ+ community, and Golden Globe winners to the desexualisation of Lola Bunny in the build-up to the Space Jam reboot, catch up on this week in news below! What’s more? Watch our first filmed weekly roundup at the bottom of the article to give you a quick rundown this week in news!

The 78th Golden Globe Awards kicked off on the 28th and promised to be a night to remember. In an industry ransacked by Covid-19 for about a year now, that didn’t stop the release of phenomenal TV shows and films to help us get past our lockdown blues. Where there’s a programme or film though, there are rewards not far behind.

Taking home the ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ award was the highly praised Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand. ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama’ went to Andra Day as her turn as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday while Hollywood took time to celebrate the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom which won him the ‘Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’. Other awards went to Borat Subsequent Movie for ‘Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy’, which also won’s its titular character’s actor, Sacha Baron Cohen, the ‘Best Actor in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy’ alongside Rosamund Pike‘s win for the category in the film I Care A Lot. For the rest of the awards, check out the name of winners below:

Best supporting actress in any motion picture – Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best supporting actor in any motion picture – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best director – motion picture – Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best screenplay – motion picture – Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best motion picture – animated – Soul

Best motion picture – foreign language – Minari (USA)

Best original score – motion picture – Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best original song – motion picture – Io Si (Seen) – ‘The Life Ahead’

Best TV series – drama – The Crown

Best actress in a drama series – Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best actor in a drama series – Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best TV series – musical or comedy – Schitt’s Creek

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy – Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie – The Queen’s Gambit

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie – Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie – Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie – Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie – John Boyega, Small Axe

It was a great night that celebrated everything great about film and TV. While the Golden Globes garnered criticism after their nominations were announced, most will agree that the winners were all truly spectacular and deserved their highly respected reward.

New Nintendo Switch Reportedly in Development

Nintendo is reportedly in the development of a new Nintendo Switch which will have a Samsung OLED screen and a 4K output.

After longstanding rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro in development, sources close to Nintendo now point to an extremely close reveal of such a project. As Bloomberg reported, the upcoming Nintendo Switch will have a Samsung 720p OLED screen while able to output to TV screens at 4K. The new switch in question is set to have its screens starting to be mass-produced as early as July by Samsung Display Co. This will then allow the new iteration of the Switch to be marketed for Holiday 2021 release. While Nintendo is yet to confirm the rumour itself, it has been four years since the release of the Nintendo Switch which leaves a possible update to the system and hardware as one all too welcome.

Lola Bunny “Desexualised” in Upcoming Space Jam Reboot

In news causing controversy for all the wrong reasons, the famed Lola Bunny has been “desexualised” in the upcoming Space Jam reboot.

Space Jam (2021), a reboot of the 1996 classic of the same name that originally starred Michael Jordan is set to be released later this year, uniting the famed Bugs Bunny with another basketball legend – Lebron James. Set to see all the loveable characters from the Bugs Bunny series making an appearance like Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Tweedy, and etc.; one character, in particular, is causing heated debate. Lola Bunny, famous for her more “sexualised” body image as well as love-interest of Bugs Bunny has been redesigned to rid of her “sex-appeal” and make her more family-friendly. However, audiences across the globe and hit back at the news, maintaining the previously designed Lola as the far superior. While Lola has changed quite significantly, the changes aren’t so dramatic as to remove her likeness, but that hasn’t done much to calm heated attitudes towards the decision. Whereas I for one wonder why desexualising a cartoon designed for children that is also an animal isn’t a bad thing in the least, it turns out a lot of people disagree?

Warner Bros. is yet to comment on the situation.

Thunder Force. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman & Bobby Cannavale. Distributed via. Netflix. Released on April 9th.

