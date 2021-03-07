Roald Dahl’s ‘George’s Marvellous Medicine’ was released 40 years ago

Roald Dahl‘s classic tale of a young boy and a terrible grandmother, George’s Marvellous Medicine, has reached its Ruby celebration. A well-deserved achievement for a book that is a jewel itself.

George’s parents leave him in the company of his grandmother while they run some errands, however, and unfortunately for George, his grandmother is a horrible person. George tries his best to be kind, but his grandmother is having none of it, so he begins his fabulous and slightly revolting concoctions in the hope that he can make her nicer. Instead, George accidentally makes an un-replicable growing potion and even manages to enlarge a chicken. His later potions fail to fulfil the same promise, and he ends up shrinking his grandmother so small that she disappears forever.

Like many of Dahl’s stories, there is imagination, fantasy, and an easy takeaway lesson – sometimes it’s okay to give people a taste of their own medicine. As well as great synergy between the title and its tale, George’s Marvellous Medicine is able to capture your wildest thoughts without even needing to open the front cover. Spattering with colourful and exciting images, this book continues to inspire all that even glance upon it, teaching children and adults that anything is possible.