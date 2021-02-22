Weekly Roundup (15/02/20-21/02/20) – Burton, Zelda & Nightmare Before Christmas

After a long hiatus, I promise the Weekly Roundups are back (with an upcoming twist in the next couple of weeks). From Tim Burton’s Addam’s Family Spinoff going live at Netflix, another Burton product finding life as a book, to remasters of a Zelda game; this week in news has been packed, to say the least.

Our Top Headlines

Other Headlines of the Week

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Greenlit by Netflix

After reports surfaced a few months ago that Tim Burton was rebooting The Addams Family, it has finally been confirmed – although with a twist.

Rather than competing with the current reboot of The Addams Family starring Charlize Theron, Oscar Isacc, and Nick Kroll to name a few, it has instead decided to be a spinoff that will be written and directed by Tim Burton. Named Wednesday, the project is set to be coming from a partnership with Netflix who have ordered eight episodes of the series. While details still remain sparse, a general synopsis of the story will follow many people’s favourite Addam’s family character, Wednesday Addams, as she navigates teenage life along with some psychic abilities thrown into the mix. Promising monsters, mayhem and no doubt carnage, the already wonderful character is surely going to find a welcome home in the Burtonesque style.

Here’s hoping this will be the project that gets Tim Burton back on track to many more wonderful and whacky projects.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced

Everyone’s favourite family-friendly games company had their first Nintendo Direct of 2021 on the 17th of February which saw a slew of games announced including Mittopia, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY and a surprise announcement of a remaster/port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

While many fans were left disappointed by the lack of news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the Nintendo Direct wasn’t completely empty of Zelda news. The remaster/port of the 2011 Wii-exclusive game is finally hitting the Nintendo Switch, promising to make great use of the Nintendo Switch’s joy-con remotes to keep the experience as faithful to the original as possible. The news was met with great excitement, especially for the original’s innovative step towards breathing life into the Zelda franchise. The original game also is credible for many features that would later appear in the hit 2017 outing of the franchise in the form of the first Breath of the Wild game.

The upcoming release is set to release on July 16th 2021 and is available to preorder now at most major retailers.

Nightmare Before Christmas’ Sally to get her Own Book Adaptation

The beloved Tim Burton story and Henry Selick directed film The Nightmare Before Christmas is having its reboot and spin-off of sorts in the form of its loveable character, Sally.

The 1993 film has been a beloved staple of Disney for years now, and while thankfully there haven’t been any attempts to remake it yet, a little bit more Nightmare Before Christmas content in the world wouldn’t go amiss – and now that’s exactly what we’re getting. A book, written by Shea Ernshaw, will follow the character shortly after her marriage to Jack, aka. The Pumpkin King. After Sally accidentally lets a villain free that threatens the holiday world, the newly-appointed Pumpkin Queen must go on a journey across multiple worlds to try and rectify the wrongs she has caused. As a young-adult book that already promises to be filled with wonder and expand an already beautifully realised world – I for one cannot wait.

The book is set to release in July 2022, where you’ll most likely see me queuing outside a Waterstones to buy a first copy edition.

Nostalgic News

Nostalgic News: Jack Garratt’sPhase’ was released 5 years ago

Trailers of the Week

Mortal Kombat (2021) Red-Band Trailer

Cruella (2021) Trailer