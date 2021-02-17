Framing Britney Spears Documentary Premieres in the UK

Framing Britney Spears aired in the UK (16th February) at 9 pm on Sky Documentaries. The documentary revolves around the career and life of Britney Spears and delves into the conservatorship that she had been living under since 2008.

In 2007, Spears had a very public breakdown which saw the press and the public villainise and make fun of Spears with ‘bald-headed Britney’ becoming the pun of many jokes from international television to Halloween costumes. This eventually led to Spears’ father, Jamie, gaining conservatorship over his daughter which means he controls her assets, wealth and her life. This sparked the #FreeBritney movement which has dominated social media over the past few years and has seen fans attempt to give Spears her life back.

After the shows the release, ‘We are sorry Britney’ was trending on Twitter with a number of celebrities receiving backlash for previous comments and interview questions directed at Spears. Alongside those who received backlash was Justin Timberlake, Britney’s ex-boyfriend, issuing an apology for the way he treated her in the aftermath of their break-up in 2002.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below: