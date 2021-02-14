Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo was released 5 years ago

Kanye West needs no introduction, especially with recent controversies seeing him run for President and the switch from hip-hop to Gospel rap; but his music remains some of the most innovative in contemporary rap and hip-hop. The master producer is responsible for 10 incredible albums and has produced hundreds of singles, too.

The Life of Pablo (TLOP) was West’s eighth studio album released on February 14th 2016, after many name changes, to critical acclaim, quickly going platinum thanks to the gigantic scope of West’s sound and the plethora of other artists involved, from Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd to a hushed inclusion of Madlib on the beat for ‘No More Parties In L.A.’. TLOP shows West at his most vulnerable and most braggadocious, with the album going from the celebratory song ‘Facts’ to the more introspective ‘Saint Pablo’ and ‘Real Friends’, the only consistency being that almost every song is excellent. It’s an emotionally confused album, but it sounds amazing, and bravely reveals some of West’s vulnerabilities following his controversies, seeing him influence hip-hop once again.

Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo is out now via Def Jam and G.O.O.D. Music. Check out the album below on Soundcloud: