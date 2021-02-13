Nostalgic News: Pride and Prejudice and Zombies was released 5 years ago

The 2016 wacky twist on the classic 1813 Jane Austen novel Pride and Prejudice was released 5 years ago. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a unique take on the original romantic tale of marriage, education, and superficiality which hit the cinemas to an understandingly average response from critics but success from audiences.

The *loose* adaptation of the story which director Burr Steers created follows the expected story of the Bennett sisters and the 19th-century pressures of marriage that hang upon their heads while weaving in the added terror of a hoard of zombies adding a horror element to the Bennetts’ struggles.

Starring Lily James and Sam Riley, who both found their initial national fame through the film’s release, star as the infamous Elizabeth Bennett (James) and Mark Darcey (Riley). The scene-stealer in this film comes in the form of Matt Smith who plays the nasty Parson Collins. Smith arguably saves the film and 5 years on and a few re-watches later I still stand by this belief.

Watch the official trailer for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (15) below: