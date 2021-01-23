Nostalgic News: Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ was released 15 years ago

The debut album from Sheffield-born rockers Arctic Monkeys, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, has just reached its 15th year, and will forever stand out as one of the most notable debuts in the history of British music.

Bringing Arctic Monkeys to the forefront of the rock scene way back in 2006, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not brought a Northern-twang to the alt world, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history before winning the Best British Album at the BRIT Awards in 2007 just months after the band crashed onto the scene.

The album discusses the Northern nightlife, as experienced by the band themselves, and follows the realities of the ‘party scene’ throughout its tracklist. Tunes like ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ and ‘Fake Tales of San Fransisco’ explore the youth subculture of the early 2000s with a gritty and realistic lyricism that was, and still is, loved by many. Other tracks such as the fast-paced ‘Dancing Shoes’ and the karaoke classic ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ stand out as anthems to club nights all around.

