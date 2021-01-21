Nostalgic News: From Dusk Till Dawn was released 25 years ago

The infamous From Dusk Till Dawn, which was directed by the acclaimed Robert Rodriguez and written by the popular Quentin Tarantino, was released 25 years ago!

Way back when the film was released, it opened to a varied selection of critic responses. Many considered it a cult film that drew upon elements of horror and comedy successfully, while others felt it lacked the true Rodrigues-Tarantino style it promised to deliver. Personally, its a brilliant exmaple of a B-movie that builds anticipation and holds one of the most memorable scenes in cinema – the Salma Hayek strip club dance sequence.

There’s vampires, hostage scenarios and lots of violence; I’m not sure what more you could want from an action horror. From Dusk Till Dawn even has a star-studded cast, which is most likley what drew audiences to it in the first place, with the likes of George Clooney and Harvey Keitel billed on the poster. The film was such an audience success that its even warranted sequels, a video game and the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (2014-16) on mainstream television.

Whilst it might not be everybody’s cup of tea, From Dusk Till Dawn has gained a clear reception as a cult horror that hits you with the grit and gore of its vampire-led narrative. 25 years on its still as influencial as it was upon release.

Check out the trailer for From Dusk Till Dawn (18) below.