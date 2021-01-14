University of Southampton’s UniVision Song Contest, Live Tonight!

If you’re a lover of Eurovision, and still have major blues that it couldn’t go ahead in 2020, fear not – UniVision Song Contest is here to fill the hole in your heart!

The University of Southampton’s UniVision event will be streaming live on SUSU’s Facebook tonight from 6pm, hosted by our new Culture Exec, Emily Dennis. The finalists are: Rebecca Cook and Asia Elizabeth Hoile, Seth Bryan, Amrit Kaur, Emma Naunton, and Joseph Futter. Be sure to tune in to find out who the judges, including our very own Editor Morgan McMillan, will choose to represent Southampton in the UniVision grand finals.

So far, the University of Surrey has announced their act, Men, By Women, but yet to reveal their grand finalists are Southampton, Reading, UCA and ACM. Watch tonight to find out who us UoS students will be cheering on come the grand finals in March.

As with the best Eurovision performances of all time, Southampton’s UniVision will deliver heart, soul, violins, foreign language singing, and of course plenty of dancing. You won’t want to miss it!