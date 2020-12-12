Nostalgic News: Howl’s Moving Castle was released 15 years ago

15 years ago, Howl’s Moving Castle was released in the UK, a loose adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ 1986 novel of the same name. It was also the first movie from Studio Ghibli that I’d ever seen – and what a way to get introduced to the world of the Japanese studio!

The visuals shots, from the details of Calcifer to the wider shots of a country at war are mesmerising; they’re so detailed and a great deal of care has clearly gone into them. With a gorgeous soundtrack to top it all off, it is deserving of the word of mouth praise that seems to follow it everywhere. (Seriously, go and watch this movie if you haven’t already!)

Whether you watch in the original Japanese or the version audio dubbed into English, it’s one of Studio Ghibli’s best and frequently makes top 10 lists for the creator worldwide.

Watch the trailer below: