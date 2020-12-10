Nostalgic News: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was released 20 years ago.

Ang Lee’s Millenial classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) turns 20 this year. The wuxia martial arts film that transcended borders with its co-production agreements became the highest-grossing international film in the United States making it a record-breaking achievement for pan-Asian cinema and beyond.

The action-adventure masterpiece, fronted by the brilliant Chow Yun-fat as protagonist Master Li, is a tale of excitement. With its portrayal of multiple female characters with strong roles and important parts to play in the narrative, the film always feels like a somewhat feminist piece and will remain a masterpiece to this day.

The visual effects and choreographed fight scenes were new for Western audiences, opening viewpoints and blending cultural boundaries in more ways than one. Lee, who has since become an acclaimed Hollywood director with hits such as Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Life of Pi (2012), stunned with his piece which will remain an important piece of cinematic history.

Watch the trailer for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon below: