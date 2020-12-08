Nostalgic News: Breathless was released 60 years ago

Breathless (1960), known by its official French title À bout de souffle, was released an incredible 60 years ago as the first feature film by the ever-so acclaimed and influential director Jean-Luc Godard.

Godard’s critically acclaimed crime drama has captivated audiences and theorists over time and has become one of the most notable pieces of cinema to have ever graced our screens, with the French New Wave (Nouvelle Vague) which started in 1960’s France, instigating an evidential trend of New Waves across the world – think Mexico, China and more…

The film explores both love and crime in a way that displayed a delectable medley of ‘new wave’ splendour never seen before by classic era audiences. Handheld camera shots and sudden jump cuts formed a new style which helped define the work of not only Godard but the era of cinema in which his work proved a spectacle.

Watch the trailer for Breathless below: