News Weekly Roundup (23/11/12-29/11/12) – Grammys, Cineworld and Clifford The Big Red Dog

Another week and another roundup of news. This week we’ve seen the GRAMMYs (controversially) unveil the artists who have received nominations, Cineworld secures a huge cash bailout saving them from closure, and everyone’s favourite BIG red dog Clifford is receiving the live-action treatment it arguably deserves. Read below for more:

Our Top Headline

Other Headlines of the Week

GRAMMYs’ Nominations Announced

This week, the GRAMMYs unveiled the list of nominees for all its categories and stirred up controversy in the meantime.

The artist leading with nine nominations is Beyoncé, including four for her song Black Parade which was a protest anthem released in the height of the BLM movement earlier this year. British artist Dua Lipa also managed to score six nominations for Future Nostalgia, and of course Taylor Swift managed to net six nominations with her lockdown album folklore, including a nomination for Album of the Year.

However, while there remains certainly a good selection of artists considered in the nominations, as always, there’s be a surprising amount of snubs as well. The Weekend, who released the phenomenal After Hours to strong critical and commercial success has been completely left out of the limelight and nabbed no nominations this year. Another snubbing close to some Editors here at the Edge was Rina Sawayama who failed to gain traction with British based awards earlier this year (you can read about that by clicking here), with the GRAMMYs now failing to recognise her in the category for Best New Artist.

The controversy doesn’t stop there, though. Kanye West has managed to net himself a nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album with his album Jesus is King. Large amounts of the public have questioned this decision as they many believe West’s fame eclipses the rest of the nominees and will guarantee him the win even if it’s undeserved.

Cineworld Secures Cash Bailout

The cinema chain Cineworld has managed to secure themselves a financial bailout saving them from administration after having to close all their sites last Christmas.

Securing themselves a whopping £560 million, Cineworld has been offered a lifeline after the current Cornavirus pandemic left the cinema chain worried about whether they would be unable to open their doors again or recuperate financially. These worries come on the heels of a troubling year for the entertainment industry caused by the current pandemic which saw all cinemas closed for four-months within England, and again currently closed during the recent lockdown. While cinemas are allowed to reopen as of December 3rd, Cineworld maintains that they will not be opening until the New Year after an extreme dry-up of films released created a market too volatile for the cinema to survive.

This news comes as a relief to when Cineworld closed their doors a little over a month ago, stating they hoped to be back soon. However, it was later reported the Cineworld was unsure whether they would even be able to reopen after financial issues and debt quickly snowed the cinema under. Thankfully, that seems ameliorated for the moment, but with the pandemic continues to rage on and a continually altering number of cases, when cinemas will see a return to normality is currently unforeseeable. Here’s hoping it is sometime soon.

Nostalgic News

This Week’s Biggest Trailers:

