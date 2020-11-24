Nostalgic News: Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was released 10 years ago

The fourth studio album from My Chemical Romance, Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys takes the alternative rock band to the (then) futuristic world of 2019 America after most of the world got “dusted” after some sort of catastrophe. It’s music videos come with a post-apocalyptic world in line with Mad Max: Fury Road and Blade Runner, brightly coloured and full of stylised action.

It’s technicolour and bright and vibrant – far more upbeat and pop than the band’s previous albums but it doesn’t take away from the beauty. “Vampire Money” is a fun nod to My Chemical Romance being asked (and refused the offer) to write a single for a Twilight film, “Party Poison” is upbeat and you just can’t help but jump around to it, and “Na Na Na” continues to be a rallying cry to stand up and make your voices heard.

The album was certified Gold in the UK and US, topping the US Alternative Albums Chart on its release, with Way releasing a comics series set in the same universe.

Moreover, the album holds special places in the hearts of fans as it was the last ‘full’ album release prior to the group’s split in March 2013. With the world tour and their UK dates postponed because of COVID-19, we will just have to wait just a bit longer to re-experience the energy live.

Listen to the track ‘Na Na Na’ below: