Nostalgic News: Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday was released 10 years ago (22/11)

Pink Friday is one of Nicki Minaj’s most epic albums and it features a mixture of her beautiful vocals and her outstanding rap ability we have all come to know and love. This album is specifically special to me and has some of my favourite Minaj tracks that I sadly forgot.

We meet Nicki Minaj’s alter ego Roman quite early on in the album in her song ‘Roman’s Revenge’ featuring Eminem with Minaj proving herself to be the rap God as she out rhymes and out raps Eminem in every single way possible. The track is also recorded a second time with Lil Wayne where Minaj proves again. The album features many different artists like Rihanna, Drake, will.i.am and Kanye West, but its Minaj who is the true star on the record as we see many different sides to Ms Minaj.

The new vulnerable side to Minaj is noticed on ‘Save Me’, as we see her struggling to deal with fame and losing herself. The song has no rapping at all and is all pure emotion as she begs for someone to save her as she’s turning into a monster. This theme is repeated in ‘Dear Old Nicki’, the fame and fortune she has received have turned her into someone she doesn’t know and wants the version she knows of herself back. This is a side to Minaj we don’t see often anymore but her raw vulnerability is the reason I fell in love with her.

Pink Friday is also full of iconic tracks like ‘Super Bass’, ‘Moment 4 Life’, and ‘Fly’, but my personal favourite is ‘Blazin’ which features Minaj rapping faster than humanly possible.

Nicki Minaj’s debut album is 10 years old, but she has been dominating the music game for a very long time. If you want to reminisce other the easier times or meet ‘Barbie’ again then Pink Friday is the album for you.

Listen to ‘Superbass’ below: