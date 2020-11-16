First Look at ‘Lost At Christmas’

Scotland finally has its first traditional Christmas movie in Lost At Christmas. A movie set in the remote Scottish town of Fort William on Christmas Eve, starring Natalie Clark as Jen and Kenny Boyle as Rob. Their lives suddenly change when they both find themselves heartbroken, single and stranded, leaving them with no other option than to team up to try and get each other over 100 miles away to be with their families for Christmas. But in true Christmas style, it’s not as easy as it seems, as the pair go through obstacles and end up at a remote inn where they meet guests who are set in avoiding the Christmas cheer. As Christmas day approaches will Jen and Rob bring the Christmas cheer and come closer together? You will have to wait till its cinema release on 4th December or its digital release on the 7th December to find out.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Ryan Hendrick alongside a fantastic cast including Sylvester McCoy, Frazer Hines, Sanjeev Kohli and Clare Grogan. This is a Christmas film you will want to see.

Watch the trailer for Lost At Christmas here: