Nostalgic News: Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor was released 15 years ago

It seems hard to believe that it’s been such a long time since I bought my mum this album as a birthday present (knowing full well that it was actually more of a gift for myself), but somehow Confessions on a Dance Floor is now 15 years old.

Madonna described her intentions behind the album very simply: ‘I just want to have fun; I want to dance; I want to feel buoyant.’ It truly paid off: the lead single, ‘Hung Up’, became one of her most iconic songs, sampling ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’ to create a 70s-influenced disco sound with an accompanying video inspired by John Travolta and the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Elsewhere, ‘Sorry’ is propelled by a catchy bassline and was hailed by critics as the strongest song on the album, while ‘Jump’, which featured in The Devil Wears Prada, follows the theme of empowerment which extends throughout the album.

This was Madonna’s tenth album, and was ranked by critics among her best work – it even won her a Grammy, a BRIT Award and a Guinness World Record. It still sounds as good today as it did back then!

