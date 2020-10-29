SRA Festival Lineup Announced

This weekend, the Class of 2021 virtual festival will be going live in association with the Student Music Network and the Student Radio Association, to put on a great night of live music all from the comfort of your own home.

Kicking off a Saturday 31st October at 1 pm, the free festival will be available for everyone to watch. Streaming across social media, all the links will be made available via. the event’s Facebook page which you can get to be clicking here. The line-up for the festival includes 24 bright and budding artists, and the event is sure to be a great night of celebrating all things music.

The Performers Lineup:

April, Arle Parks, Baby Queen, Berwyn, Biig Piig, Bklava, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Dylan Fraser, Griff, HYYTS, KennyHoopla, Larkins, LYNKS, MarthaGunn, Nayana Iz, NOISY, Olivia Dean, Remi Wolf, Sarpa Salpa, Scribz Riley, Spoort, Teks Sinatra, and Tkay Maidza.