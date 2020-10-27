Nostalgic News: Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory was released 20 years ago

It’s been a whole 20 years since the release of Linkin Park’s experimental nu-metal debut album Hybrid Theory (2000), and to this day the band’s influence remains heavily important for modern rock and metal bands who aim to combine genres in unique and exciting ways.

The 12-track album, which has been recently reimagined for a 20th-anniversary special, contains some of Linkin Park’s most notable tracks, most obviously their acclaimed single ‘In The End’ that helped break the band into the mainstream. The song, along with the rest of the album, faces difficult discussions of abuse and struggles which lead singer Chester Bennington faced throughout his youth. Other notable tracks include ‘One Step Closer’, ‘Crawling’ and ‘Papercut’, alongside the rest of the album’s classic tunes.

Hybrid Theory will always be one of those albums you can go back to knowing its influence will remain, and its emotional impact will never cease.

Check out the song ‘In The End’ below: