Nostalgic News: Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse was released 5 years ago

This is not your conventional zombie apocalypse. Nor is this your typical apocalypse team. Five years ago The Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse was released. Following a trio of high school students, the film has them deal with the early days of the zombie infestation with their skills honed from years of scouting including tying knots, survival and more. Not sure how singing Britney Spears with a zombie factors in that though.

You could arguably call Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse a coming-of-age movie, with zombies added for added flavour, complete with the awkward moments of the former and the typical gore of the latter.

It’s no Zombieland but it definitely gives its audiences enough belly-laugh moments and I will just say I have never seen zombie-cats before; so as utterly ridiculous as this movie gets at times it builds the comedy zombie genre just a little bit.

Watch the trailer for The Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse below:

