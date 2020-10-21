Nostalgic News: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe was released 70 years ago

Published in 1950, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe was C.S Lewis’ first novel in the series which would come to be known as The Chronicles of Narnia. Called one of Time’s 100 Best YA novels of all time, it follows the four Pevensie children – Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy – as they are evacuated from London during the Blitz, and the mysterious world they stumble across in the back of an old wardrobe…

Featuring fan-favourite characters such as Mr Tumnus, the Beavers, and introducing the semi-divine talking lion Aslan, the novel is perhaps the most well-known of Lewis’ works. The novel itself is dedicated to the author’s goddaughter Lucy, and Professor Kirke whose house the Pevancies are evacuated to is based on friend and fellow author J.R.R Tolkien.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has been translated into 47 languages and was also adapted into a 2005 feature film starring Tilda Swinton as Jadis and Liam Neeson as Aslan. It’s safe to say that the novel which started a beloved fantasy franchise is still well-read today as are its sequels.

Watch the trailer for the adaptation of the book below: