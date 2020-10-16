Nostalgic News: Pentatonix’s self-titled album released 5 years ago

Acapella has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, and one of the most well-known groups is Pentatonix. Five years ago in October 2015, the band of five released their self-titled album.

Pentatonix’s previous discography is primarily covers of already existing and popular songs, with EP songs including “Rather Be” or “Papaoutai” among others. Pentatonix the self-titled album also includes a couple of covers including “Cheerleader” although the majority of those are only available on the Deluxe and other versions of the album.

Original singles such as “Sing”, and “Can’t Sleep Love” feature throughout, giving the album a far more updated sound to acapella than what people would expect. Jason Derulo even appears as a featured vocalist on “If I Ever Fall in Love”. Though he isn’t the only celebrity to appear on the album; many famous faces including Tyler Oakley, Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams make minor appearances. Although, a personal favourite of mine is “Water”, for which Kirstin Maldonado takes the lead vocals or on their cover of “Lean On”.

The album debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at the Number 1 spot and is certified Gold in the United States.

Check out the single ‘Can’t Sleep Love’ below: