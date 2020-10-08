Nostalgic News: Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was released 15 years ago.

With such an established fanbase for quirky and comedic animation, it wasn’t a surprise that the ever-popular Aardman Studios released their brilliant feature success Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) amidst the mass of animation products coming from Hollywood.

As a British company, Aardman managed to maintain their fanbase from the Wallace and Gromit franchise, which started in the 1980s with their short stop-motion film A Grand Day Out (1989), while growing their fandom to a worldwide level. The film even had a star-studded voice cast, with the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and Peter Kay, alongside the incredible Peter Sallis as Wallace.

The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a film for the ages. It’s on every year at Christmas time, broadcast on the BBC on Christmas Eve without fail, making it one to always fall back on as something both enjoyable and family-friendly. As a big Wallace and Gromit fanatic, the film remains one of my favourites due to its perfect blend of excitement and emotion, while also being an incredible example of the brilliance of stop-motion animation.

Even though Aardman Studios continue to make amazing stop-motion features, with recent releases such as Earlyman (2018) and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019), nothing will beat the joy that The Curse of the Were-Rabbit brings.

