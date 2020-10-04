The Edgetival is Back!

The Edgetival and LiveSoc have come together to cure your Monday blues by providing a great night of music. On 5th October 2020 streaming live from The Cube, many fantastic artists will be gracing our screens on YouTube from 7pm.

LiveSoc president Ben Smith’s band will be performing directly from The Cube, this will be your chance at a taste of live music during the pandemic. The band name hasn’t yet been decided, so this gig may be the start of something fantastic with a name reveal on the cards.

Woking based band The Distraction have recorded a set live from their living room whilst previous The Edgetival performers Red & The Shameless come back to perform even heavier tracks than before. It is a great night of young talented musicians having a stage to show off their talent.

Teadie777, Buds. and The Choco Las sets from The Edgetival 2020 will be played again, so for all those that missed the festival in August, this is your chance to see some of our favourite performers again.

Be sure to tune in live on YouTube at 7pm!